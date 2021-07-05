Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's public health institute
said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Portugal and Russia
were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel
restrictions for people arriving in Germany from those
countries.
All four countries had been downgraded to "high incidence
areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens
can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.
The quarantine period can be shortened to five if they test
negative for COVID-19.
"If you have spent time in a high incidence area prior to
entry, the relevant test may not be conducted earlier than five
days after entry," the institute said on its website.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Diane Craft and Sonya
Hepinstall)