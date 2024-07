PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Germany reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N5 bird flu on a farm in the western part of the country, near the border with the Netherlands, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

The outbreak killed 6,000 out of a flock of 90,879 birds in the town of Bad Bentheim in Lower Saxony, Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from German authorities. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton)