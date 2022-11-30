Advanced search
Germany restarts talks on state investment in Dutch grid operator TenneT

11/30/2022 | 04:31am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Germany and the Netherlands will restart talks about a possible investment of the German state in electric grid operator TenneT, as it seeks capital to fund its planned transition to sustainable energy.

Talks on Germany taking an equity stake in TenneT, the biggest electrical grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, stalled last year over the question of who would control the company's German subsidiary.

The Netherlands, which owns TenneT, signed an agreement with Germany in May 2020 to explore the sale of a stake in TenneT in order to help fund the company's ambitious investment plan of up to 50 billion euros over the coming decade, around 70% of which will take place in Germany.

The capital needs for the German part of the company have more than doubled in the past year to around 11 billion euros ($11.4 billion), as Germany seeks to accelerate its switch to sustainable energy, Dutch Finance minister Sigrid Kaag wrote in a letter to parliament this week.

TenneT would need fresh capital to fund its German operations by early 2024, Kaag said. This will need to come from outside investors, as the Dutch state has repeatedly said it will only provide capital for Dutch operations.

"Therefore it remains very important to find a long term solution for the German capital needs," Kaag said.

A decision on a possible investment by Germany is expected early in 2023, Kaag said, in order to leave time to seek alternative solutions if the German state decides not to invest.

($1 = 0.9638 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS