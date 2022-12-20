Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany returns cultural artifacts to Nigeria

12/20/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The handovers are the clearest sign yet of growing momentum toward the return of artifacts taken away from Africa by Europeans during the colonial period.

Germany had agreed to start returning Benin Bronzes held in its museums last year.

Earlier this year, Germany signed a declaration with Nigeria to release all 1,130 Benin Bronzes - actually copper alloy relief sculptures, many showing court figures.

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama and information minister Lai Mohammed were present at the handover, including Germany's minister for culture and media Claudia Roth as well as directors of museums in Germany.

''It evokes a sense of loss that I can hardly imagine. To you here in Nigeria however, this loss has been your reality for your whole life. Today we are here to return the Benin Bronzes to where they belong, to the people of Nigeria," Baerbock told reporters.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.59% 450.25 Real-time Quote.-15.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.00% 149.29 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pGermany returns cultural artifacts to Nigeria
RE
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% to 97.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pEuro Gains 0.15% to $1.0625 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pSterling Gains 0.33% to $1.2185 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pDollar Lost 3.80% to 131.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBlackberry ltd - expect annual iot segment revenue of $205 mln t…
RE
05:42pNew Zealand announces changes to agricultural emissions scheme to help farmers
RE
05:40pBlackberry ltd - see some tightening in north america and europe…
RE
05:39pBlackberry ltd - we see strength in china and india, both signif…
RE
05:36pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs eased on weaker pork cutout
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morning bid: Sayonara, cheap money
2There should not be any 'crash' in French and European economy - ECB's ..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Cigna, Lowe's, Nike, Tesla...
4Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak
5Futures subdued after BOJ's policy surprise

HOT NEWS