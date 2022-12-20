Germany returns cultural artifacts to Nigeria

Germany had agreed to start returning Benin Bronzes held in its museums last year.

Earlier this year, Germany signed a declaration with Nigeria to release all 1,130 Benin Bronzes - actually copper alloy relief sculptures, many showing court figures.

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama and information minister Lai Mohammed were present at the handover, including Germany's minister for culture and media Claudia Roth as well as directors of museums in Germany.

''It evokes a sense of loss that I can hardly imagine. To you here in Nigeria however, this loss has been your reality for your whole life. Today we are here to return the Benin Bronzes to where they belong, to the people of Nigeria," Baerbock told reporters.