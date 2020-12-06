Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

MUNICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The southern German region of
Bavaria, which has so far recorded the country's highest
coronavirus death toll, announced on Sunday that it will impose
a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5.
People in Bavaria will only be able to leave their homes
with good reason, state premier Markus Soeder told a news
conference, adding that there would be some relaxation in the
rules for Christmas but not for New Year celebrations.
While Germany brought the pandemic under control in March
and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and
imposed a "lockdown light" at the start of November, closing
restaurants and bars and limiting public gatherings.
While daily infections are no longer rising as sharply as
before, case numbers have stagnated at a high level, and Germany
reported its highest single-day coronavirus death toll on
Wednesday.
On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 17,767 to
1,171,323, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious
diseases showed, while the reported death toll rose by 255 to
18,772, including 4,289 deaths in Bavaria.
Chancellor Angel Merkel and state leaders agreed on
Wednesday to extend national restrictive measures, which include
limiting private gatherings to five people from two households,
until Jan. 10.
