BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The German economy is expected to grow this year by 0.3% thanks to private consumption emerging as a main driver in the country's recovery, the DIW economic institute said on Friday.

The institute had previously forecast a stagnation in 2024.

Germany, the weakest among its large euro zone peers last year, skirted a recession at the start of 2024 as it battles to recover from a downturn sparked high energy costs, weak global orders and record high interest rates.

In 2025, gross domestic product in Europe's largest economy is expected to grow by 1.3%, versus a previously forecast 1.2%, the institute said.

"Private households are now likely to feel more income security," DIW economist Geraldine Dany-Knedlik said. "All signs are pointing to green for private consumption, which should become the most important driver of growth."

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Andrey Sychev)