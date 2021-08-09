Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo

08/09/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) -Germany's Delivery Hero has taken a 5.09% stake in online food delivery rival Deliveroo, driving the British company's share price to its highest since listing on the stock market in March.

Shares in Deliveroo, which disclosed the holding in a stock market notice on Monday, rose 11% to 360 pence. They were priced at 390 pence in its initial public offering.

Shares in Delivery Hero, a constituent of Germany's blue-chip DAX share index, were down 1.3% in late morning trading in Frankfurt.

The stake was valued at about 284 million pounds (335 million euros) based on Friday's closing price.

Online food platforms such as Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com have benefited from a surge in demand during pandemic lockdowns, but some analysts question how much of that business will persist as restaurants reopen.

A race into new markets and early moves towards consolidation have resulted in a number of cross-shareholdings in the sector.

Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in about 50 countries worldwide, with particular strength in Asia, where it owns the foodpanda brand.

In many countries it offers quick commerce, using its riders to deliver groceries, pharmaceutical products and electronics alongside restaurant food.

In May it announced its return to the German market, where it competes with Takeaway.com.

Delivery Hero does not operate in Britain - Deliveroo's largest market - after selling its Hungryhouse business to Just Eat in 2016.

However, after later consolidation in Germany, it has a 7.4% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com.

It also owns 37% of Spain's Glovo, which is considering its own listing in about three years.

Deliveroo listed with a dual-class share structure that gives co-founder and chief executive Will Shu a majority of the voting rights for three years.

It currently operates in 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, and Italy, but the UK and Ireland account for more than half of its orders by value.

Deliveroo, which reports first-half results on Wednesday, did not comment further and Delivery Hero did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(1 euro = 0.8484 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Nadine SchimroszikEditing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 8.70% 353.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.49% 76.07 Real-time Quote.-16.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11aPound Falls on Reported Clash Between PM Johnson And Treasury Chief
DJ
06:04aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
06:04aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
06:02aAustralia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 million deal
RE
06:02aAustralia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 million deal
RE
06:00aU.S. Senate attempts to complete $1 trillion infrastructure bill
RE
05:58aUK shopper numbers get school holidays boost -Springboard
RE
05:57aAmazon, Walmart's Flipkart must face India antitrust probe, top court says
RE
05:54aEuro zone bond yields dip from highs; Fed, inflation data eyed
RE
05:47aOil slides 4% on China virus curbs and climate warning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks tread water as gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and climate warning
3FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vacc..
5MEITUAN : MEITUAN : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

HOT NEWS