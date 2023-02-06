Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany's Habeck: Could reach deal with U.S. over IRA in critical minerals

02/06/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Le Maire and German Economy and Climate Minister Habeck in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday said there was a chance that de facto free-trade status could be reached between Europe and the United States in the area of critical minerals under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Habeck is currently in Washington to discuss the IRA and its implications for Europe with U.S. officials and seek equal treatment, comparable to Mexico and Canada, in some areas in which European leaders fear discrimination.

"I can imagine that there will be agreements in certain sectors that have the same effect as equal treatment. And then I would be satisfied. One should not be picky about it," Habeck told Reuters.

"If it is not a free trade agreement, but a regulatory framework where the same goods are valued equally in the same market, then what we actually need has been achieved."

Habeck singled out critical minerals, which are needed for solar panels, batteries and semiconductors, as one area where such an agreement could be struck to reduce dependence on China, which owns most of the market.

Europe and the United States should pool resources in this field instead of competing, Habeck said.

Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire are due to meet U.S. counterparts on Tuesday to discuss the matter and soften any negative impact the IRA could have on Europe's industry.

Habeck said that there was a certain risk of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China but that he hoped a constructive solution could be found.

Turning to domestic politics, Habeck also responded to reports in German media that struggling airport Frankfurt-Hahn could be bought by a Russian investor, saying his ministry, which has the power to block takeovers by foreign firms, had launched a routine review of the process.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

By Christian Kraemer


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pBritain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
RE
05:56pCredit suisse is delaying compensation day for some of its banke…
RE
05:56pWhat the world's longest happiness study says about money
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 96.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 1.12% to 132.65 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pUK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..
4Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
5Futures fall with eyes on earnings

HOT NEWS