Germany's IfW raises 2022 inflation forecast to 7.4% from 5.8%

For 2023, the IfW raised its inflation forecast to 4.2% from 3.4%.

IfW, one of the Germany's leading institutes and part of a group that advises the government, nevertheless left its forecast for GDP growth this year at 2.1%. For 2023, however, it lowered its projection to 3.3% from 3.5%.

"The purchasing power of disposable incomes is massively affected by high inflation," the IfW said. "In the current year, real disposable incomes will therefore again decline significantly."

