Germany's Ifo Index Rises in September Despite More Infections

By Maria Martinez



German business sentiment rose in September, increasing for the fifth consecutive month, the Ifo Institute said Thursday.

"The German economy is stabilizing despite rising infection numbers," Ifo said.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 93.4 points in September from a downwardly revised 92.5 points in August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast it at 93.5 points.

Companies' assessment of their current situation went up, rising to 89.2 points in September from 87.9 points in August. Expectations also leaped slightly higher, the component rising to 97.7 points from a revised 97.2 points in August, Ifo said.

The Ifo index is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

