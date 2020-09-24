Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Ifo Index Rises in September Despite More Infections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:23am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German business sentiment rose in September, increasing for the fifth consecutive month, the Ifo Institute said Thursday.

"The German economy is stabilizing despite rising infection numbers," Ifo said.

The Ifo business-climate index came in at 93.4 points in September from a downwardly revised 92.5 points in August. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast it at 93.5 points.

Companies' assessment of their current situation went up, rising to 89.2 points in September from 87.9 points in August. Expectations also leaped slightly higher, the component rising to 97.7 points from a revised 97.2 points in August, Ifo said.

The Ifo index is based on a poll of about 9,000 companies in manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:42aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:42aAs COVID surges, UK to unveil new job protection plans
RE
04:37aGermany's Ifo Index Rises in September Despite More Infections -- Update
DJ
04:35aThames Estuary Growth Board sets out criteria for freeport proposals
PU
04:35aThe COVID-19 epidemic deterred around half a million Slovenian residents from traveling
PU
04:35aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Export of roundwood in 2019 about 28% lower than in 2018
PU
04:33aEU watchdog calls for tax data sharing powers to combat fraud
RE
04:29aS&P Global sees near 10% plunge in UK economy, warns on Brexit
RE
04:29aJTC : Top 7 Benefits of Outsourcing Fund Administration
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group