Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%

12/16/2020 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Daimler's Mercedes-Benz presents new S-Class limousine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Ifo institute expects Europe's largest economy to recover less strongly than expected next year as a stricter lockdown to contain a second wave of infections in the COVID-19 pandemic holds back consumers and companies.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders imposed a "lockdown lite" from Nov. 2, under which restaurants and bars were closed but shops and schools were open. From Wednesday, stricter measures are in effect that shutter most stores as well as hair salons and other services.

Ifo on Wednesday cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for next year to 4.2% from 5.1% previously. For 2022, Ifo raised its GDP forecast to 2.5% from 1.7%.

"The recovery is being pushed back because of the recent shutdown here and in other countries," Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said. So the production of goods and services would not reach its pre-crisis level until the end of 2021.

As a result of lockdown measures, Ifo expects the economy to shrink in the final quarter of this year. For 2020 as a whole, it predicts a plunge by 5.1%, unadjusted for calendar effects.

These forecasts include measures under Germany's "lockdown lite" from Nov. 2, which Ifo assumes will remain in place until end-March, but not the impact of stricter measures in effect from Dec. 16 until at least Jan. 10.

Ifo said it assumes that curbs will gradually be relaxed from April onwards and completely lifted by summer.

The institute expects exports to fall by 9.7% this year and to grow by 8.8% next while it forecasts imports to decline by 8.7% in 2020 and to rise by 6.8% in 2021. Germany's relatively large current account surplus is expected to increase further.

The Ifo forecasts followed a survey among purchasing managers that showed Germany's private sector remained resilient in December as manufacturing picked up steam and services partly recovered ahead of the stricter lockdown.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%
RE
04:28aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%
RE
04:25a"Still an ocean apart" on fisheries in UK trade talks - EU official
RE
04:24aUpbeat EU soundings on Brexit nudge pound higher
RE
04:22aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : sees second-half loss 'significantly higher' than first half
RE
04:21aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
04:19aDutch tech firm MessageBird buys British startup Pusher for $35 million
RE
04:17aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
04:15aProgress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief
RE
04:15aGerman Economy Expected to Grow 4.2% in 2021
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
3CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
4Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : Board of Directors decided on a new period to the employee share savings plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ