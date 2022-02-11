Log in
Germany's Inflation Decelerated in January

02/11/2022 | 02:29am EST
By Maria Martinez

Germany's annual rate of inflation rose in January, though at a slower pace than in December when it posted the highest reading since the summer of 1992, according to final data released by the German statistics office Destatis on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 4.9% on year measured by national standards, in line with the forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. They rose 5.1% on year by European Union-harmonized standards, also in line with the economists' forecast.

The inflation rate remains high despite the absence of the base effects caused in 2021 by the temporary reduction of value-added-tax rates and the sharp decline in mineral-oil product prices in 2020, Destatis said.

Crisis-related effects such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases as the economic recovery got underway, as well as in energy prices, continue to keep inflation elevated, the statistics office said.

Consumer prices in January rose 0.4% on month by national standards, in line with forecasts. Prices increased by 0.9% by EU-harmonized standards, also in line with forecasts.

Destatis said that for the second year in a row, the pandemic, the associated restrictions on public life and the resulting consequences required a changed approach to the updating of the product weights used in the harmonized index of consumer prices.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 90.71 Delayed Quote.17.81%
S&P 500 -1.81% 4504.08 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
WTI -0.60% 89.371 Delayed Quote.19.18%
