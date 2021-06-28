Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Jan-April oil imports drop by 10.8% year on year

06/28/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German crude oil imports in January through April fell 10.8% year on year as the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry but year-on-year losses were lower than in January-March as the economy started to improve, official data showed.

Oil volumes in the four months fell to 24.8 million tonnes from 27.8 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Russia accounted for 35.5% of Germany's oil imports in the period, followed by 21.9% from the British and Norwegian North Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 15.0%.

The rest was shared among other sources, including the United States.

Germany spent 9.2 billion euros ($10.98 billion) on crude imports in the period, 5.7% more than a year earlier, reflecting demand-led oil price gains this year that have driven current levels to their highest since October 2018.

Average oil prices paid for each tonne at the German border in January-April were 18.0% up from a year earlier at 372.11 euros ($444.19), BAFA said.

($1 = 0.8377 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aECB should retain flexibility of emergency stimulus scheme - Panetta
RE
06:24aChina central bank says will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate
RE
06:23aHong Kong To Ban All Travellers From Britain; Puts Country Back On Extremely High-Risk’ List- SCMP
RE
06:23aHong kong's move to ban travellers from britain to take effect from thursday - scmp
RE
06:22aU.s. education department says it provides nearly $4 billion in pandemic relief aid and other grants to puerto rico department of education
RE
06:22aHong kong to ban all travellers from britain, as it puts country back on extremely high-risk’ list - scmp
RE
06:22aIndia expands federal guarantee on business loans to 4.5 trln rupees - finance minister
RE
06:22aCiti shakes up leadership ranks for UK and Ireland deal-making - memo
RE
06:21aOLD, SMALL AND CO2-INTENSE : why Canada's highest-carbon oil sites keep pumping
RE
06:19aGerman renewables use knocked by lower wind output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
5DANONE : DANONE : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS