Germany's Jan-June oil imports dropped by 10% year on year

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German crude oil imports in
January through June fell 10% year on year as the COVID-19
pandemic and related lockdowns hit industry, official data
showed.
Oil volumes in the six months fell to 37.7 million tonnes
from 41.9 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from
the BAFA foreign trade office showed.
Russia accounted for 33.6% of Germany's oil imports in the
period, followed by 19.4% from the British and Norwegian North
Sea, while imports from members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) contributed 15.6%.
The rest was shared among other sources including,
prominently, the United States and Kazakhstan.
Germany spent 14.6 billion euros ($17.22 billion) on crude
imports in the period, 22.7% more than a year earlier, mainly
reflecting demand-led oil price gains.
Brent crude has rallied nearly 40% this year, also supported
by supply cuts made by OPEC and allies, and some demand
recovery.
Earlier on Monday, it hit a four-week high before easing
back on Hurricane Ida's weakening.
In the German Jan-June statistics, average oil prices paid
for each tonne at the national border had been up 36.9% from a
year earlier at 387.94 euros per tonne, BAFA said.
($1 = 0.8477 euros)
