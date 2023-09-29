By Ed Frankl

Germany's jobless rate held steady in September, near record lows, reflecting continued tightness in the labor market despite concerns over the strength of Europe's largest economy.

The German adjusted unemployment rate stood at 5.7% in September, the same as in August and July, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal also expected the rate to stay at the same level.

The number of unemployed people rose by 10,000 in September on month, on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a revised 20,000 increase in August, the data showed. Economists expected a 15,000 increase in jobless claimants.

The lower-than-expected rise in unemployment reflects the resilience of the German jobs market, despite the stuttering German economy.

Indeed, the unadjusted jobless rate ticked down slightly, to 5.7% from 5.8% in August, with the jobless total falling on month to 2.63 million from 2.70 million in August.

Demand for labor eased on year, too, with the number of registered job vacancies at 779,000, a 113,000 fall compared with the same point in 2022, the agency said.

By contrast, the Germany economy posted zero growth in the second quarter and is expected to struggle as global demand for goods slows and as high European Central Bank interest rates are felt more forcefully in the economy.

