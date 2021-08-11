Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Lanxess raises 2021 profit outlook on demand recovery

08/11/2021 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Lanxess is seen next to dark clouds at Cologne Bonn airport

(Reuters) - German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess raised its 2021 core profit outlook on Wednesday -- the second time this year -- driven by a rebound in the auto industry's demand and continued strong performance of its disinfectants business.

The Cologne-based group now sees 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 1 billion euros to 1.05 billion euros ($1.17 billion-$1.23 billion), compared with a previous forecast of 950 million to 1 billion euros.

Lanxess, which generates a fifth of its sales from the auto industry, said it managed to largely pass on the sharp rise in raw-material prices in all segments by adjusting selling prices.

"Volumes are back to pre-pandemic levels and we are confident about the second half of the year," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

The company also said the outlook reflects the acquisition of U.S.-based rival Emerald Kalama Chemical -- completed in early August -- as it expects EBITDA contribution of around 35 million euros for the remainder of 2021.

Its quarterly EBITDA excluding one-offs increased 23.7% to 277 million euros, above analysts' average estimate of 267 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1=0.8535 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. 0.72% 105.4 Real-time Quote.19.96%
BASF SE 0.36% 67.48 Delayed Quote.4.26%
COVESTRO AG 1.90% 55.78 Delayed Quote.10.50%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 1.07% 29.21 Delayed Quote.9.48%
GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -5.37% 118 End-of-day quote.93.26%
LANXESS AG 0.68% 62.6 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
LONZA GROUP AG 0.47% 719.6 Delayed Quote.25.91%
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. 5.63% 10.5 Delayed Quote.268.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aGermany's Lanxess raises 2021 profit outlook on demand recovery
RE
01:37aIndian food delivery firm Zomato climbs 5% on strong revenue growth
RE
01:37aDebt-laden Evergrande says in sale talks for certain assets; shares jump
RE
01:36aGold buoyed by Delta variant woes; U.S. inflation in focus
RE
01:33aDollar moves toward year's highs ahead of inflation test
RE
01:26aLenovo Q1 profit more than doubles to beat expectations, shares jump
RE
01:19aOil drops on China fuel demand concerns as Delta coronavirus surges
RE
01:18aAnalysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
RE
01:10aHow Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
RE
12:59aCathay Pacific H1 loss shrinks by almost a quarter, air cargo demand seen robust
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal
2LAKE RESOURCES NL : Lake Resources NL (LLKKF) Strong Expression of Interest to Fund 70% of Kachi Project
3Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury
4WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested
5How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe

HOT NEWS