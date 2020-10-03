Germany's Maas: No longer any way around EU sanctions against Russia in Navalny case

BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union must give a
clear response towards Russia by imposing sanctions following
the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with an
internationally banned nerve agent, German Foreign Minister
Heiko Maas said on Saturday.
"I am convinced that there will be no longer any way around
sanctions," Maas told news portal t-online in an interview.
"Sanctions must always be targeted and proportionate. But
such a grave violation of the International Chemical Weapons
Convention cannot be left unanswered. On this, we're united in
Europe," Maas added.
Germany currently holds the rotating presidency of the
27-member bloc.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Louise Heavens)