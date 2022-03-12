Log in
Germany's Scholz, France's Macron demand Ukraine ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

03/12/2022 | 08:42am EST
BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict during a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a German government spokesperson said.

"The conversation is part of ongoing international efforts to end the war in Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the participants agreed to say nothing further about the substance of the phone call.

Scholz had earlier spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the situation, the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
