Germany's Scholz, France's Macron demand Ukraine ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate
ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict during a 75-minute phone call
with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a German
government spokesperson said.
"The conversation is part of ongoing international efforts
to end the war in Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a
statement, adding that the participants agreed to say nothing
further about the substance of the phone call.
Scholz had earlier spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy about the situation, the spokesperson added.
