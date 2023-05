* GERMANY'S SCHOLZ ON TURKEY ELECTION: GERMANY AND TÜRKIYE ARE CLOSE PARTNERS AND ALLIES - TWITTER

* SCHOLZ: OUR PEOPLE AND ECONOMIES ARE DEEPLY INTERTWINED

* GERMANY'S SCHOLZ: CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT ERDOAN - TOGETHER WE WANT TO ADVANCE OUR COMMON AGENDA WITH A FRESH IMPETUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]