Germany's Scholz confirms visit to China in November with business delegation

10/21/2022 | 09:49am EDT
EU leaders meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's said on Friday he will travel to China with a delegation of business leaders, though he declined to confirm whether he would travel with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz's spokesperson said the trip would happen at the start of November.

The trip comes at a time when Berlin is reviewing its trade relationship with Beijing and Scholz's coalition is debating whether to allow Chinese shipping giant Cosco to invest in Germany's largest port in the northern city of Hamburg.

Speaking in Brussels at the sidelines of a European Union summit, Scholz also said that EU leaders now had a precise framework for reducing energy prices and agreed that no country would be outvoted on energy policy.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2022
