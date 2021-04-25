Germany's Scholz criticises Greens chancellor candidate over inexperience

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf
Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for
chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience and
said he was better placed to lead Europe's largest economy after
a Sept. 26 election.
The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become
chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has
sought the top job in its 40-year history.
Support for the Greens has surged in the past year to within
a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Two
recent polls show the Greens overtaking the conservative CDU/CSU
alliance.
Scholz, 62, running for his centre-left Social Democrats,
the junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition, said the race
was open despite his party trailing in third place in polls.
"Germany is one of the world's biggest and most successful
industrial countries. It should be run by someone who has
experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can
actually do it," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
"I am the candidate for chancellor who has the necessary
experience and knowledge for this task," Scholz said.
Baerbock, 40, a former champion trampolinist and mother of
two, has held no government office but has promised voters a
"new start" with a focus on investing in education, and digital
and green technologies.
Baerbock told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she would be
tough on Russia and China if she became chancellor.
Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power, has
refused to openly endorse CDU party leader Armin Laschet, 60,
who saw off a challenge from Bavarian rival Markus Soeder to
clinch the conservative alliance's candidacy last week.
After the bitter leadership battle, support for the
conservative bloc fell by two points to 27% which helped the
Greens overtake the CDU/CSU alliance in a Kantar poll for Bild
am Sonntag. The Greens surged six points to 28%.
Scholz's Social Democrats was third with 13%, followed by
the far-right AfD with 10%, the business-friendly FDP with 9%
and leftist Die Linke with 7%.
Scholz said he expected the CDU/CSU bloc to remain weak and
achieve an election result well below 30% which would clear the
way for a coalition without the conservatives.
