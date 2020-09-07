Germany's Scholz eyes more debt to support recovery from coronavirus

* Finance Minister sees economy recovering gradually
* Scholz eyes more debt in 2021 to sustain recovery
BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The German economy is recovering
from the coronavirus shock and will reach its pre-crisis size at
the beginning of 2022 at the latest, Finance Minister Olaf
Scholz told Reuters on Monday but he added more debt was needed
to sustain the achieved progress.
The COVID-19 pandemic plunged Europe's largest economy into
its deepest recession on record in the first half of the year.
Berlin unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus
measures, financed with record new borrowing of some 218 billion
euros, to help companies and consumers get out of the crisis.
"We see that the economic recovery is making headway. That's
a good sign," Scholz said in the Reuters interview, adding that
the economy could also be back to pre-crisis level before 2022
if the recovery was supported in the right way.
Scholz said he was therefore planning to take on new debt to
a large extent also next year to sustain the recovery.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see
Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund
more measures in the fight against the coronavirus.
"We'll also need a considerable amount of additional
borrowing in the next year in order to secure all that we have
achieved," Scholz said. He declined to give an exact figure.
The step will require another suspension of Germany's
constitutionally enshrined debt limits after Berlin already
abandoned them this year, though Scholz is determined to stick
to the fiscal rules from 2022 onwards.
"Our goal is that from 2022, we will be in a situation where
we can pursue a budget policy within the framework of the normal
rules of the constitution," Scholz said.
"That is precisely the reason why it is so important that we
do everything we can this year and next to stabilize the
economy. Because our tax revenues also depend on it."
The comments underline Scholz's determination to move
Germany further away from its former image as Europe's austerity
champion and cement Berlin's new role as the biggest spender in
the euro zone's struggle to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The finance ministry plans to update its tax revenue
estimates next week. This will be followed by Scholz's proposal
for the federal government's budget in 2021 which the cabinet is
expected to pass on Sept. 23.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Ed Osmond)