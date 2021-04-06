Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Scholz greets U.S. move to work on global corporate minimum tax rate

04/06/2021 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Scholz holds a news conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz welcomed on Tuesday a pledge by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to work on a global corporate minimum tax rate, adding that a deal among more than 140 countries could be possible by summer.

"I'm in high spirits that with this corporate taxation initiative, we'll manage to put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation," Scholz said. He added that any deal must include new rules how to tax cross-border business by digital tech giants.

Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests.

As part of an overhaul of U.S. corporate tax, the Biden administration wants to set a minimum tax on U.S. corporations of 21% no matter where they earn the income being taxed, up from 10.5% currently.

Countries are negotiating a global minimum corporate tax rate at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to discourage big multinationals from being able to legally book profits in low-tax countries like Ireland regardless where their income is earned.

The proposed U.S. minimum is higher than what has been discussed so far at the OECD, which has been closer to 12.5% and happens to be the current Irish corporate tax rate.

A French Finance Ministry source said that it was far from certain that the proposed 21% U.S. minimum would make it through Congress.

"It won't necessarily be the reference rate for the minimum tax that gets decided at the OECD," the source said.

"We think that the shift in the American administration's position can breathe new life into negotiations with European countries with extremely low rates," the source added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; editing by Madeline Chambers and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aSpain's pm sanchez says the aim is to avoid extending national state of emergency beyond may 9
RE
07:25aWhat happens when women run the economy? We're about to find out
RE
07:24aGermany's Scholz greets U.S. move to work on global corporate minimum tax rate
RE
07:21aCOMMERZBANK  : Dollar rebounds from near two-week lows as optimism grows
RE
07:19aSpain's pm sanchez says spain will receive 48 mln coronavirus vaccine doses in q3, 87 mln between april-september
RE
07:17aSpain's pm sanchez says country will receive 3.5 times more coronavirus vaccines in q2 than in q1
RE
07:15aSpain's pm sanchez says 15 million spaniards to be fully vaccinated by week of june 14
RE
07:13aSpain's pm sanchez says 25 million spaniards will be fully vaccinated by july 19
RE
07:11aGold's gains kept in check by growing risk appetite
RE
07:10a150 Industrial Warehouse & Distribution Center Planned Construction Project Reports  March 2021 Recap
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4Stocks hit record highs on strong economic data
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ