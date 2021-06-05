Germany's Scholz hails "historic" G7 tax deal

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf
Scholz hailed a "historic" G7 agreement on corporate minimum
taxation which he said meant companies would no longer be able
to dodge tax by booking profits in low-tax countries.
"The G7's decision on international tax justice is
historic," he said in a statement on Saturday. "It is very good
news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens
around the world."
The next step would be to discuss the G7's agreement with a
broader set of partners in the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development and the G20 group of major
economies, he added.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Thomas Escritt
Edited by Scot W. Stevenson)