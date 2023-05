STORY: Zelenskiy arrived in Berlin from Rome, where he met on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis. He flew on a German government plane escorted over German airspace by fighter jets of the Luftwaffe air force, arriving in the middle of the night.

Wearing his trademark khaki combat trousers and a black sweater, the Ukrainian leader was first greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before he headed to the nearby chancellery to meet welcomed by Scholz with military honors.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally," Zelenskiy wrote in the guest book of the German presidency. "Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe."