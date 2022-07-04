Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's Scholz revives 1960s-style meets with unions, bosses on inflation

07/04/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz, chairman of BDA Dulger and chairwoman of DGB Fahimi give a statement in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met trade union and employers association leaders on Monday for the first of a series of meetings aimed at tackling what he called a "historic" cost of living crisis caused by spiraling energy prices.

Like governments across Europe, Berlin is under pressure to deal with soaring prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to balance the need to meet workers' demands for payrises without causing inflation to spiral even further.

With the meetings at the chancellery, Scholz said he was reviving the "concerted action" that was established in 1967 when Germany fell into recession for the first time since its post-war boom.

"We must brace ourselves for the fact this situation will not change in the foreseeable future, in other words: we stand before a historic challenge," Scholz told reporters after the meeting at the chancellery.

"We will only get through this crisis, as a country, when we agree together on solutions."

This "concerted action" reflects the quest for consensus that characterizes labor relations in Germany, where wage deals are typically agreed in talks between employers' associations and unions covering an industrial sector.

Scholz said the "social partners" agreed a common understanding of the situation at Monday's meeting and would meet again in the coming weeks to design tools to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 8.2% on the year, according to data released last week. Energy prices were 38% higher.

Scholz's government, which took office in December, has already passed two multibillion-euro relief packages to help households and companies better shoulder the rising costs.

In an interview with German television on Sunday, Scholz said it was time to evaluate the impact of those packages before announcing a new one. He also said however he was "very worried" about the potentially socially explosive nature of inflation.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Paul Carrel; Additional Reporting by Matthias Williams, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pUK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list
RE
12:36pOhio city imposes curfew after protests over Black man killed by police
RE
12:28pECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states
RE
12:28pShooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff
RE
12:25pIrish H1 tax revenues up 25% year-on-year, surplus grows
RE
12:16pSwine fever outbreak in Germany's top pork state poses lasting threat
RE
12:14pArgentina black market peso crashes after economy ministry shake-up
RE
12:10pGermany's Scholz revives 1960s-style meets with unions, bosses on inflation
RE
12:04pSouth African rand flat against the dollar, stocks rise on higher oil
RE
11:48aUK to review tax rules for foreign sovereign investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5ODL - additional work added to Deepsea Stavanger Equinor Contract

HOT NEWS