FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid deserved recognition, and praised his achievements including strengthening the NATO military alliance.

"Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world," Scholz said on X.

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Timothy Heritage)