Germany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi

NEW DELHI/BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor
Olaf Scholz said on Saturday said he wanted to deepen his
nation's relationship with India ahead of his meeting with Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
"India and Germany have very good relations and want to
deepen them. That will be the topic of our talks and,
importantly, peace in the world," Scholz said on Twitter.
Scholz, meeting Modi for the fourth time, landed in India a
day after the first anniversary of Ukraine war, highlighting
Delhi's growing importance to Western powers seeking backing for
their opposition to Russia's invasion.
Scholz is also set to push hard for a $5.2 billion deal to
sell India six conventional submarines, though this latest
attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New
Delhi away from its dependence on Russia for military hardware
is not expected to yield an immediate result.
Germany's pivot to India is particularly stark, given that
close economic ties to China, the main buyer of German machine
tools, and Russia, its key energy supplier, have played in
German prosperity over the past 15 years.
While one of the stated goals of the lightning trip is to
improve economic ties, officials are mindful of the need to
press what will soon be the world's most populous country into
opposing Russia's invasion, even if a severing of India's
economic ties with Moscow is not on the table.
"Every region has its own view," a German official said.
"Every region has its own way of doing diplomacy. In our own
talks, we are agreed who is the aggressor and who it he victim."
OIL PURCHASES
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not
openly criticised Moscow for the invasion and instead called for
dialogue and diplomacy to end the war. India has also sharply
raised its purchases of oil from Russia, its biggest supplier of
defence hardware, although prices have fallen.
"They pay less, the Indians like that. Russia gets less, and
we like that," said a German government official, adding it was
impossible to expect other countries to apply sanctions as the
European Union and the United States do.
Many in the Global South see Western complaints about the
invasion as hypocrisy, given their long history of military
interventions around the world, and fear disrupted supply chains
and inflation will cause hunger and famine.
Scholz last met Modi at a June summit of the Group of Seven
industrial powers, to which he invited the Indian leader as part
of outreach efforts that have become more urgent as concerns
grow that China may step up its political support for Russia.
While China is one of Germany's most important trading
partners, the invasion brought home to many in Germany's
business community the lack of diversification in the supply
chains on which they rely, lending new urgency to efforts to
boost exposure to a huge potential market.
Some 1,800 German companies are present in India. Scholz is
travelling with a business delegation in a hope of growing that
number, with a focus on investment in green technology.
Despite the interest, regulation and trade barriers make
India a tough market for German companies to crack, as is shown
by the absence of any of Germany's major carmakers from the
accompanying delegation.
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Andreas Rinke, Rachel More in Berlin
and Rupam Jain in New Delhi; Editing by Grant McCool, William
Mallard)