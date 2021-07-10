Germany's Scholz sees final tax reform deal by October

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf
Scholz said on Saturday he expected a final deal on taxing
multinationals to be reached by October, after finance ministers
from the G20 club of large economies backed a plan to stop
companies shifting profits to tax havens.
"We have already reached the core agreement," Scholz told
reporters at the G20 gathering in Venice.
"So I am absolutely sure that we will get an agreement in
October."
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Toby Chopra)