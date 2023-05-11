Germany's Scholz to hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon later this month - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit South Korea on May 21 and hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.

The report also said Scholz will visit the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas during his trip. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Toby Chopra)