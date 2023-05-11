The report also said Scholz will visit the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas during his trip.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Toby Chopra)
SEOUL (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit South Korea on May 21 and hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.
The report also said Scholz will visit the Demilitarized Zone separating the Koreas during his trip.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Soybeans at 1-week low on US planting progress; wheat falls for 4th session
Alberta producers restart oil and gas operations as wildfires temporarily ease