Germany's Scholz to warn Russia of 'heavy consequences' if Ukraine attacked, source says

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The German chancellor will tell
President Vladimir Putin at a meeting this week that Russia will
face "heavy consequences" if it attacks Ukraine but Berlin does
not expect concrete results from the discussions, a government
source said on Sunday.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Kyiv on Monday to meet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to Moscow on Tuesday
to meet Putin as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.
The United States has said the Russian military, which has
more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at
any moment. Russia denies having any such plans and says its
actions are a response to aggression by NATO countries.
"The chancellor will make clear that any attack on Ukraine
will have heavy consequences ... and that one should not
underestimate the unity between the European Union, United
States and Britain," the German government source said.
Scholz would tell Putin the troop buildup could "only be
interpreted as a threat," the source told a briefing with
journalists, adding: "I do not expect concrete results but these
direct talks are important."
Putin, jostling for influence in post-Cold War Europe, wants
security guarantees from Biden to block Kyiv's entry into NATO
and regarding missile deployments near Russia's borders.
A moratorium on any Ukrainian accession to NATO was not part
of Scholz's "tool kit," the source said, adding that "what
happens on the ground" would determine whether Russia was
de-escalating.
"The current situation is per se already a destabilizing
situation that can get out of control," the source said.
The source said Scholz hoped to discuss with Zelenskiy and
Putin ways to make progress on implementing the Minsk peace
accords that seek to end a separatist conflict in east Ukraine.
"It is not the first time that one has talked about these
things with Putin, nor will it be the last," the source said.
