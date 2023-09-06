BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical bottles and vials unit Schott Pharma plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by the end of 2023, it said on Wednesday. (Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
