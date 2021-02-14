Germany's Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit

SCHIRNDING, Germany, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany's
south-eastern Bavaria has not set a time limit on new entry
checks for travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's
Tyrol that kicked in from Sunday to avoid the spread of new
coronavirus variants, state premier Markus Soeder said.
Soeder told a press conference in Schirnding on the Czech
border that too little was done in the regions across the border
to stem the pandemic.
"The measures will remain in place as long as necessary," he
said. "The challenges are getting bigger. There will have to be
a strict entrance regime."
His comments came as the Czech government reached a
last-minute deal with regional governors to call a new state of
emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus
lockdown measures.
The Bavarians allow in truck drivers, German citizens and
cross-border commuters in possession of negative test
certificates and those that, on request, test negative, but turn
back all others.
By Wednesday, Bavaria will define practical longer-term
modalities for regular cross-border commuters working in the
health sector or those from companies involved in making
pandemic-related products, the state's interior minister Joachim
Herrmann said.
The border closures were announced on Wednesday when federal
and regional policymakers called them unavoidable because of
high incidence rates in the regions.
Federal interior minister Horst Seehofer said separately
that border police were expecting some traffic jams and
occasional waiting times but "the police cannot possibly wave
through the traffic".
German carmaker association VDA said that companies that
rely on just-in-time delivery of parts from neighbouring
countries could see supply chain problems due to the rules.
It asked for truck drivers with valid tests to be given
faster entrance via green lanes. "The supply arteries must stay
open," a spokesman said.
Germany reported 6,114 new COVID-10 cases on Sunday and a
further 218 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 64,960.
