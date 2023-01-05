Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany's Trade Surplus Increased by More Than Expected in November

01/05/2023 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Germany's trade surplus for November increased on month but overall trade flows declined, a sign of a slowing economy as high energy prices and rising interest rates take a toll on demand for goods.

The German adjusted trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--stood at 10.8 billion euros ($11.45 billion) in November, up from the EUR6.8 billion surplus registered in October, data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed Thursday.

The reading beats the EUR7.5 billion surplus expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

German exports fell 0.3% on month to EUR135.1 billion compared with the 0.2% decline expected by economists, in a sign of waning demand among the country's key trading partners as the global economy cools.

However, imports fell at a steeper pace of 3.3%, to EUR124.4 billion, likely reflecting lower domestic demand but also falling energy prices.

Foreign trade declined, in particular with other European Union member states, in November, with exports dropping 0.4% on month and imports decreasing 5.8%.

Germany's trade surplus has shrunk significantly since the start of the Ukraine war, which caused a sharp rise in energy prices, increasing the overall imports bill.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0238ET

Latest news "Economy"
03:12aVolvo Cars' full-year sales fall despite a 13% rise in December
RE
03:12aBOJ's policy tweak hasn't led to lending windfall, Mizuho head says
RE
03:12aJapan's Idemitsu restarts Yokkaichi No.2 CDU after maintenance
RE
03:07aUK equity funds saw record $10 billion outflows in 2022-Calastone
RE
03:05aGerman expats in China receive first foreign COVID vaccines
RE
03:04aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stable, flows via Ukraine fall
RE
03:03aIndia finds 11 new variants of COVID-19 in international travellers
RE
03:02aVolvo Cars' sales up 13% in December
RE
03:01aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower After Fed Minutes
DJ
02:57aKenya will not default on its debt payments -President Ruto
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big investors ask Glencore to justify thermal coal development
2Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
3Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
4HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies takes a positive view
5Press Release: FDA accepts nirsevimab application as first protective o..

HOT NEWS