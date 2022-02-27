Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's defence spending to push 2022 new debt over 200 billion euros - source

02/27/2022 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's decision to hike defence spending with debt-financed 100 billion euros ($112.7 billion) this year could double its overall 2022 net new borrowing target to more than 200 billion euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

After two years of record net new borrowing and unprecedented state spending to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens and companies in Europe's largest economy, Germany was aiming to limit new borrowing close to 100 billion euros this year.

But following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's announcement to supply 100 billion euros to a special fund for military investments this year could push net new borrowing close to last year's net debt record of 215 billion euros.

This extra borrowing will "be booked in full in 2022, in addition to the borrowing in the federal budget," Florian Toncar, a senior German finance ministry official, told Reuters.

Budget experts already had doubts that new borrowing could be capped at 100 billion euros even before the war in Ukraine due to planned government aid and tax reduction for companies hit by the pandemic and public spending towards a climate-friendly economy.

The finance ministry has been working to bring the federal budget back in line with currently suspended debt limits from 2023 onwards.

Toncar said the special fund would not affect Germany's borrowing upper limit from 2023.

But Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Sunday said the hike in defence spending will be funded by debt in the coming years, adding that investments in the Bundeswehr should not prompt warnings against new debt.

The German cabinet is due to decide on the 2022 draft budget and medium-term financial planning on March 9.

"A higher level of new debt cannot be ruled out," Lindner's adviser Lars Feld told the Rheinische Post newspaper before Scholz's Sunday announcement.

Clemens Fuest, the head of the Munich-based Ifo Institute, said the Ukraine crisis could justify exceeding the debt limit but additional expenditure should not be financed entirely through debt in the medium term.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Christian Kramer,; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aFinland sends defence material to Ukraine, considers sending weapons
RE
11:47aEU to consider using its funds to provide arms for Ukraine
RE
11:43aRussian central bank to resume gold purchases on domestic market from Monday
RE
11:41aTwo of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
RE
11:40aMEDIA-UK considers using strategic oil reserves to stabilize prices - Bloomberg News
RE
11:38aAirplane carrying Norway NATO troops lands in Lithuania
RE
11:35aAs West rallies behind Ukraine, Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert
RE
11:34aCentral European volunteers make region a 'safe home' for Ukrainians
RE
11:30aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
11:29aU.S. and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine v..
3OPEC+ trims forecast for 2022 oil market surplus in latest data
4As West rallies behind Ukraine, Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert
5Taiwan says chip companies complying with Russia export controls

HOT NEWS