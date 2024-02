BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy is emerging from crisis more slowly than hoped, dragged down by high interest rates and a weakening global economy, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

A shortage of skilled workers is currently Germany's biggest challenge and that is expected to worsen in the coming years, Habeck said in a news conference presenting the annual economic report.

In the report, the government expects German economic growth of 0.2% for this year, well below its previous forecast of 1.3%.

