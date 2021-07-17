Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge

07/17/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of heavy rainfalls in Germany

BAD NEUENAHR-AHRWEILER, Germany (Reuters) - Business owners in a town badly hit by the record flooding in Germany struggled on Saturday to pick up the pieces after their livelihoods - from old books to wine - were swept away or caked in sludge.

Mud still filled the streets of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, nestled in the Ahrweiler district where at least 98 people were killed.

"Everything is completely destroyed. You don't recognise the scenery," said Michael Lang, owner of the Ahrweindepot wine shop, fighting back tears.

"You cannot imagine the change that has taken place in the countryside," he added, standing in front of the remnants of his store in the town's historic centre. "The interior, the wine bottles, the decoration, it's all ruined."

Up the road, Wolfgang Huste was trying desperately to save what was left of his antiquarian bookshop, which was founded in 1988.

"I've been an antiquarian, an art dealer and auctioneer for 33 years and there are books that don't make the heart bleed that much. But we have books from 1510, 1520," he said, his shoes and books covered in thick layers of sludge.

"We have books that are irreplaceable."

The floods have so far claimed at least 165 lives in western Germany and Belgium and as waters recede, authorities expect to find more victims.

The floods - Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century - turned houses into rubble and cut power and communications in some regions.

Huste, too, barely made it.

"Had I waited just another minute I would have drowned," he said of escaping the flood waters. "Corpses were swept down the road, two adults, one kid, they couldn't save themselves."

(Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Hakan Erdem and Frank Simon


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Delegation Trip to Uzbekistan
PU
01:21pTwo hundred flights cancelled at Lisbon airport at start of strike
RE
12:55pGermany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge
RE
12:25pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 19th OPEC, non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to convene on Sunday, 18 July
PU
12:19pRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 9 July 2021
PU
11:13aWEBINAR : Dell Technologies Hardware and Software Portals Cybersecurity
PU
10:27aTesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
RE
10:07aSILK ROUTE RECONNECT POLICY : Agreement on Transit Trade signed with Uzbekistan Tashkent, the 16th July 2021:
PU
09:57aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : Press Release on Pak-Uzbek Business Forum
PU
09:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's shipbuilding industry sees robust growth in H1
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 billion
2China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
3OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
4Nigeria chooses three companies to officially import sugar
5OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say

HOT NEWS