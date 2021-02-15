Germany's lockdown to weigh on economy in first quarter: ministry

The ministry said the lockdown was hurting industry less than other areas of the economy, but said prospects remained cautious in view of the general pandemic and a supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany's states agreed on Wednesday to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7.

Germany reported 4,426 new cases on Monday and a further 116 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 65,076.

