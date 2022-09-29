Germany's most populous state sees biggest inflation jump in decades

The state of North Rhine Westphalia saw inflation rise 10.1% year-on-year in September, mainly due to higher costs for goods and services after a cheaper transport ticket and fuel tax cut expired at the end of August.

The federal statistics office will publish a flash estimate for nationwide September inflation later Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect EU-harmonized consumer prices (HICP) to increase by 10% on the year in September.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)