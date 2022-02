FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany's vice chancellor and economics minister, Robert Habeck, said on Sunday that Europe may be on the verge of war.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster RTL/NTV, Habeck, without elaborating, pointed to large armed forces facing each other.

"We may be on the verge of war in Europe," he said.

"It is absolutely oppressive and threatening," he added.

