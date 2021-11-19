Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany's would-be finance chief says fears that he's a hawk are overblown

11/19/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) leader Christian Lindner, who is pushing to become finance minister in the next government of Europe's largest economy, told a German newspaper that fears he was a fiscal hawk were overblown.

Lindner told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily he could not publicly speculate over the assignment of Cabinet posts as negotiations between his business-friendly FDP, the centre-left Social Democrats and the Greens were ongoing.

The three parties are in the final stages of talks that aim to deliver a government by early December following an inconclusive election in September.

Lindner acknowledged his party generally favored private investment over public transfers and sustainable budgeting.

"But I've noticed with interest that I'm portrayed as a hawk. That is too wooden," he said, pointing out that the FDP had backed the European Union's huge COVID-19 recovery fund.

Linder said discussions about reform of the EU's Stability and Growth Pact would likely take place next year in tandem with negotiations about the EU's banking union.

"For the EU there is a huge opportunity here to make it possible to finance transformation and strengthen competitiveness," he said.

"When Germany pushes for solidity and limits on indebtedness, it's not because of orthodoxy but in the interest of the community." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Sarah Marsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pDeutsche Bank board in weekend meet over chairman successor -source
RE
12:51pGermany's would-be finance chief says fears that he's a hawk are overblown
RE
12:48pWhite House says OPEC should meet demand with 'adequate' oil supply
RE
12:43pSenators weigh in on potential Fed chair candidates as Biden nears pick
RE
12:43pUs two-year treasury yields rise to session high of 0.50% as fed's clarida speaks
RE
12:43pFED'S WALLER : central bank should finish tapering bond buys by April
RE
12:38pFED'S CLARIDA : may be appropriate to discuss speeding taper
RE
12:34pGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : Closes $1,000,000 Private Placement
PU
12:25pCanada's Trudeau comes up short on U.S. EV tax credits, says will keep pushing
RE
12:22pBritish shares log weekly loss as commodity, travel stocks weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5Aker Carbon Capture ready to start CCUS project at Twence's waste-to-en..

HOT NEWS