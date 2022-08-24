Germany sells 3.32 billion euros of 1.70 % Bund

The notes (ISIN:DE0001102606) are due to mature on August 15, 2032. The settlement date is August 26. Results of July 27 sale included for reference:

AUCTION DATE 24/08/22 27/07/22

AVG. YIELD 1.33 % 0.94 %

AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 103.43 107.25

LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 103.43 107.23

TAIL 0 0.020

TOTAL BIDS 5.248 bln euros 3.614 bln euros

ALLOTTED 3.32 bln euros 3.298 bln euros

RETAINED 0.68 bln euros 0.702 bln euros

BID COVER RATIO 1.6 1.1

TOTAL VOLUME 13.0 bln euros 9.0 bln euros

