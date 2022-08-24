Log in
Germany sells 3.32 billion euros of 1.70 % Bund

08/24/2022 | 05:40am EDT
August 24 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 3.32 billion euros in a top up of its 1.70 %, 10-year Bund at the lowest price of 103.43, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

The notes (ISIN:DE0001102606) are due to mature on August 15, 2032. The settlement date is August 26. Results of July 27 sale included for reference:

AUCTION DATE 24/08/22 27/07/22

AVG. YIELD 1.33 % 0.94 %

AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 103.43 107.25

LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 103.43 107.23

TAIL 0 0.020

TOTAL BIDS 5.248 bln euros 3.614 bln euros

ALLOTTED 3.32 bln euros 3.298 bln euros

RETAINED 0.68 bln euros 0.702 bln euros

BID COVER RATIO 1.6 1.1

TOTAL VOLUME 13.0 bln euros 9.0 bln euros

Auction details in German can be found at.

(Berlin newsroom; Tel: +49 30 2888 5142; Email: berlin.newsroom@tr.com)

Keywords: GERMANY BUND/


© Reuters 2022
