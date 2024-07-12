BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is set to abstain in Monday's vote by European Union member states on imposing provisional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The European Union is imposing provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs imported from China, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing in the EU's largest trade case yet.

This first vote is not binding. This will be followed by a final vote after which the European Commission's tariff proposal will be adopted unless there is qualified majority against it.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Holger Hansen, editing by Thomas Escritt)