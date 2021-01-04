Germany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The German government and the 16
federal states have agreed to extend the lockdown until Jan. 31
to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Bild reported on
Monday without giving a source.
Germany was more successful than many European countries in
keeping the coronavirus under control in the first wave in the
spring but that changed with the second wave.
It imposed a second hard lockdown on Dec. 16, closing
schools, shops and restaurants after a partial lockdown
introduced early November did not bring the hoped-for reduction
in new infections.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,847
to 1,775,513 in a day, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)
for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 302 to 34,574. Germany
averaged 140 new infections per 100,000 people over the past
seven days.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are
scheduled to discuss a possible extension of measures beyond
Jan. 10 on Tuesday.
"All but two federal states support Jan. 31," a government source told Reuters. "However, the
formal decision will be made on Tuesday."
As other European Union countries, Germany started
vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Dec. 27, but has
been slow in progressing.
Only 238,809 people of its population of 83 million had been
given a first shot by Sunday, according to the RKI.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas
Seythal and Maria Sheahan)