Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild

01/04/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The German government and the 16 federal states have agreed to extend the lockdown until Jan. 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Bild reported on Monday without giving a source.

Germany was more successful than many European countries in keeping the coronavirus under control in the first wave in the spring but that changed with the second wave.

It imposed a second hard lockdown on Dec. 16, closing schools, shops and restaurants after a partial lockdown introduced early November did not bring the hoped-for reduction in new infections.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,847 to 1,775,513 in a day, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 302 to 34,574. Germany averaged 140 new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled to discuss a possible extension of measures beyond Jan. 10 on Tuesday.

"All but two federal states support Jan. 31," a government source told Reuters. "However, the formal decision will be made on Tuesday."

As other European Union countries, Germany started vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Dec. 27, but has been slow in progressing.

Only 238,809 people of its population of 83 million had been given a first shot by Sunday, according to the RKI. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aUK lenders approved most mortgages since 2007, other lending slides
RE
06:13aPeugeot shareholders approve autos mega-merger with Fiat
RE
06:11aUK shopper numbers down 23.3% last week vs week before -Springboard
RE
06:05aMost OPEC+ countries prefer to hold output steady in Feb - sources
RE
06:04aGermany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild
RE
06:01aBots inc retains prestigious patent law firm to handle bitcoin atm patents and other blockchain technologies
GL
06:00aVenezuela's oil exports sink to 1940's level under tighter U.S. sanctions -data
RE
05:56aLadbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company
RE
05:56aSOUTH KOREA : Relief at source for dividend payments of DRs in foreign collective safe custody
PU
05:53aFactories bounce back from COVID-19 hit, tighter controls cloud outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
4Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250% - report
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ