Germany should cut gas use in power generation to preserve supplies -industry

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany must boost coal and
nuclear use while sparing gas burning in electricity generation
to help safeguard industry in case Russia cuts off supply, a
group representing energy-intensive manufacturers said on
Friday.
"There is an urgent need to reduce natural gas consumption
immediately, in order to preserve storage volumes and to achieve
the goal of the highest possible filling levels in the autumn of
2022," the Verband der Industriellen Energie- & Kraftwirtschaft
(VIK) said in a statement.
"It is worrying that more than two months after the start of
the (Ukraine) war, there are still no visible concrete efforts
in Germany to increase electricity generation from power plants
that are not based on natural gas," it said.
Europe's biggest economy currently relies on piped Russian
gas for almost a third of its supply. Those imports totalled 142
billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2021, when Germany's power
generation sector relied on burning gas for 15% of its
output.
VIK, which represents 300 companies accounting for 90% of
German industrial production, said that usage of hard coal and
brown coal plants should be extended temporarily during the
crisis, while stressing it remained committed to longer term
climate protection targets.
Nuclear energy should be given another critical look before
the phase-out of three remaining reactors at the end of 2022, it
said.
Coal plants in reserve mode should be allowed to market
their output, and closure dates of brown coal plants over the
next couple of years should be moved to 2024.
A third of the gas used in Germany goes to its
export-oriented industry, and half of German homes depend on gas
for heating. Domestic gas production only supplies 5% of the
volumes needed.
Industries most worried about insufficient gas for their
production processes include the auto sector, chemicals, food,
metals, paper, glass and machine making.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Susan
Fenton)