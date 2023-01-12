Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany should diversify its trade partners, economic adviser says

01/12/2023 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The world's biggest container vessel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs to diversify its international business partners and focus on new regions of the world, the government's chief economic adviser said, arguing that German companies should reflect on how to become less dependent on China.

"Asia is more than just China and America is also more than just the U.S.," Monika Schnitzer told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

She also advocated for closer relations among European countries. "We, as the European Union, should position ourselves strategically," Schnitzer said.

She considers the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act "discriminatory", because only companies that are local or represented in trade agreements benefit from the U.S. subsidies and she added that Germany should not go by itself and counter-subsidize.

"That is wrong, because we see Europe as a common market and must act together," Schnitzer said.

The economic adviser stressed the importance of the United States as a trading partner for Germany and argued for a new attempt to seek a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker and Christian Krämer; Writing by Maria Martinez; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:52aUAE to loan $1 billion, roll over another $2 billion to Pakistan
RE
05:46aTight supply to support oil prices in H2, Morgan Stanley says
RE
05:42aHungary denounces EU decision to cut off funds to universities
RE
05:30aIran's IRNA says British-Iranian Akbari had role in death of nuclear scientist
RE
05:21aCrypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden
RE
05:17aIndia's Infosys Q3 profit beats estimates
RE
05:15aDaimler Truck overcomes supply chain shortages with 14.2% sales increase in 2022
RE
05:14aGermany should diversify its trade partners, economic adviser says
RE
05:11aIndia's coal imports directive to power plants a precautionary step - official
RE
05:09aRussian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
4Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..
5/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./

HOT NEWS