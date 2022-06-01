Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany should reach its gas peak by 2030 - economy minister

06/01/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - The peak for using gas as a bridge energy towards renewables in Germany must be reached by around 2030, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that new gas infrastructure has to be planned carefully and with an end date in mind.

"It might be sooner, but it will definitely not be (much)longer," Habeck said of the anticipated peak, addressing the annual conference of utility association BDEW in Berlin.

He said the gas infrastructure has to be suitable for being filled with green hydrogen after phasing out fossil gas. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Vera Eckert; editing by Tom Sims)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pWall St slides 1% as strong factory data fans fears of aggressive rate hikes
RE
01:10pPrivate equity industry like a Ponzi scheme, says Amundi CIO
RE
01:09pBiden announces new weapons package for Ukraine
RE
01:09pInvestors call for human rights report at gunmaker Sturm Ruger
RE
01:07pTrustee for gazprom germania empowered to fill rehden natural g…
RE
01:03pBritain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field
RE
01:03pFED'S BULLARD : high inflation 'straining' credibility
RE
01:01pOpenSea employee charged with insider trading in NFTs
RE
01:00pBiden announces new weapons package for Ukraine
RE
01:00pMexico death toll from storm Agatha rises to 11, with 33 missing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
4Stocks slip, bond yields rise on inflation worries
5THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS