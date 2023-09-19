BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned the Polish ambassador on Tuesday and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke to her Polish counterpart to discuss allegations about a cash for visas affair for migrants that has roiled Polish domestic politics, government sources told Reuters.

The Polish government is facing opposition accusations that it was complicit in a system in which migrants received visas at an accelerated pace without proper checks after paying intermediaries.

Germany is seeking urgent clarification as to how many visas might have been issued and the nationalities of the recipients, the sources said, and also wanted to know what countermeasures the Polish government was taking.

The Polish foreign ministry and government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Friederike Heine)