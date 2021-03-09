Germany suspends COVID-19 aid for firms over suspected fraud

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany has temporarily
suspended financial assistance to some companies suffering under
lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus after identifying
several cases of suspected fraud, the economy ministry said on
Tuesday.
The suspension affects companies which applied for special
assistance for November and December as well as some special
bridge loans. It said the suspension began on March 5 but did
not say how many companies were affected.
The ministry said it had referred the suspicious cases to
prosecutors who have launched investigations into the
irregularities.
"There are suspicions that in a few cases corona-related
state aid was obtained unlawfully through fraud," an economy
ministry spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"Payments are being reviewed and temporarily halted. Aid
will be made available (again) shortly."
The ministry did not say how much money was involved but the
German-language website of Business Insider, the U.S.-based news
outlet that first reported the suspected fraud, put the figure
in the millions of euros (dollars).
Business Insider also said the fraud was committed by third
parties such as tax advisers who are required by the government
to check filings for aid before companies submit them.
Germany launched an unprecedented package of financial aid
to help companies, the self-employed and others to weather the
pandemic. The measures have included subsidies to cover the
salaries of some employees to avoid mass layoffs.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer
Writing by Joseph Nasr
Editing by Gareth Jones)