Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany takes Italy to UN court again over Nazi compensation claims

04/30/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Germany has filed a case against Italy at the highest U.N. court because Rome continues to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to claim compensation from the German state even after an earlier ruling that such claims violated international law.

Germany's application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), published on the court website late on Friday, says Italy continues to allow compensation claims to be brought in domestic courts despite the ICJ's 2012 ruling that this violated Berlin's right to immunity under international law.

Berlin says that since the 2012 ruling, there have been more than 25 new compensation claims filed in Italy against the German state for damages arising from Nazi crimes during World War Two. In many of these cases, courts have ordered Germany to pay compensation.

To satisfy the claims in two such cases, Italian courts are trying to seize properties in Rome owned by the German state.

Germany says it has filed the case at the ICJ now because an Italian court has said it will decide by May 25 whether to force a sale of the buildings, some of which house German cultural, archeological, historical and educational institutions.

Berlin has asked the court to take so-called provisional measures to ensure Italy does not publicly auction off the property while its wider case over compensation claims is being considered. No date has yet been set for a provisional measures hearing but one is expected within the next few weeks.

It generally takes years for the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to issue a final decision in cases.

The dispute over World War Two compensation claims started in 2008 when Italy's highest court ruled that Germany should pay around 1 million euros to families of nine people who were among 203 killed by the German army in Civitella, Tuscany in 1944.

A number of similar compensation claims followed.

Germany has argued it has already compensated for World War Two injustices in extensive peace and reparations treaties with affected countries, paying out billions of euros since the war ended with the Nazi regime's defeat in 1945.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aFrance gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
RE
06:04aWhite House correspondents dinner returns, with Biden headlining
RE
06:02aIn Georgia, protests planned at salute to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:47aIndia has court backlog of 40 million cases, chief justice says
RE
05:44aUkraine says Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets
RE
05:43aDisney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining
RE
05:42aPerenco shuts Gabon oil terminal after 300,000-barrel leak
RE
05:39aIndia enforcement directorate says seizes 55.5 bln rupees from c…
RE
05:17aHSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Westwood Budega™️ Receives State Permit and Prepares for O..
4Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
5China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..

HOT NEWS